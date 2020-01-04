LeBlanc leaving UK for Arkansas

Kentucky defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc is leaving Mark Stoops’ staff. LeBlanc is leaving to become the defensive line coach at Arkansas.

LeBlanc just finished his third season with the Wildcats. LeBlanc joined UK after one season as the defensive line coach at North Texas.

While at UK, LeBlanc’s defensive line totaled 23.5 tackles for loss in 2018, including 9.5 sacks. This season, defensive lineman Calvin Taylor, Jr. finished with 8.5 sacks, 9.5 TFL and three forced fumbles.

LeBlanc is the second UK coach to leave following the season. Dean Hood is the new head coach at Murray State.

