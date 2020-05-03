Legendary Madison Central coach Don Richardson dies

Don Richardson, the man who led Madison Central to a national high school baseball title in 1982, died Saturday after a lengthy illness.

Richardson was 88.

In 35 seasons as the Indians head baseball coach, Richardson finished his career with a 952-157 record, including an undefeated season in 1982. Madison Central finished that year 40-0 and USA Today declared the team its national high school champions.

Richardson doubled as Madison Central's basketball coach, leading the Indians to their first region title in 1987. That season, playing in the school's first Sweet 16, the Indians reached the semifinals.

In 16 seasons as the basketball coach, Richardson won 350 games.

He played four years of baseball at Eastern Kentucky, where he was inducted into the EKU Athletics Hall of Fame. He's also a member of the National Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame, the Kentucky Baseball Hall of Fame and the Kentucky High School Athletics Hall of Fame.