Legends, Bowling Green to play exhibition baseball game

The Lexington Legends announced on Thursday they will play an exhibition baseball game with the Bowling Green Hot Rods just prior to the start of the 2020 Minor League Baseball regular season. The game is scheduled for April 7th.

Legends president and CEO Andy Shea and Hot Rods general manager Eric Leach turned a social media conversation into reality.

"We are thrilled to bring back the rivalry from 2009. It will be extra special with two championship caliber organizations with the Hot Rods winning the Midwest League in 2018 and the Legends going back-to-back in the South Atlantic League in 2018 and 2019," said Legends President/CEO, Andy Shea. "This renewed partnership is just one example of the power of social media bringing these two clubs together again."

The Legends are the two-time defending South Atlantic League champions. The Hot Rods, a Class-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, won the Midwest League in 2018.

