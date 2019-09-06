Legends clinch return trip to SAL Championship Series

The Lexington Legends beat Augusta 4-2 Friday night to clinch a spot in the South Atlantic League Championship Series.

The Legends will face the Hickory Crawdads in that series as they look to repeat as champs. That series will begin on September 9 and will return to Whitaker Bank Ballpark on September 12.

The Legends did most of their damage in a three-run fourth inning. Rubendy Jaquez led off with a solo shot, Jeison Guzman hit a RBI single and Guzman scored on a wild pitch for a 3-0 lead.

Jaquez singled to right in the eighth to bring in the fourth run of the game.

Former Kentucky Wildcat Zach Haake pitched the first 4.1 innings, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out seven.