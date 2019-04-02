Legends eager to begin 2019 season on Thursday

The Lexington Legends begin their 2019 season on Thursday night and the roster will feature 14 of the Royals' 2018 MLB Draft picks.

One of those picks is former Kentucky pitcher Zach Haake. He pitched during the 2018 season for the Wildcats, striking out 36 batters in 18 appearances. He was drafted in the sixth round last season and is ranked as the No. 23 overall prospect in the Kansas City Royals system according to Baseball America.

Left handed pitcher Kris Bubic joins the Legends as the No. 10 overall prospect. The Royals selected him in the first round of the supplemental draft after an incredible season at Stanford.

Returning from the 2019 SAL Championship squad is Marcelo Martinez, Charlie Neuweiler, Jeison Guzman, Matt Morales and Jackson Lueck.

The season begins Thursday at 7:05 against Delmarva.