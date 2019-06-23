Legends lose third straight game to Drive in 4-1 setback

The Greenville Drive scored three runs in the top of the first and held off the Lexington Legends 4-1 Sunday to extend their losing streak to three games.

After beating the Drive 8-7 in Thursday's series opener, the Legends lost the final three games of the series by a combined score of 14-4.

In the top of the first, former Kentucky Wildcat Zach Haake issued six straight walks and allowed three early runs.

The Legends (38-35) continue their seven-game homestand Monday night against Columbia.