Legends secure first-half Southern Division Championship

The Lexington Legends beat Columbia 10-1 on Sunday afternoon to secure the first-half Southern Division Championship.

After winning the South Atlantic League Championship last season, the Legends have booked their return trip to the playoffs.

Michael Gigliotti led the Legends at the plate on Sunday, going 3-5 with four RBI. The Legends scored three runs in back-to-back innings and Jon Heasley tossed 6.0 innings, only allowing one run on three hits.

The South Atlantic League All-Star Game is set for June 18 in Charleston, West Virginia and the Legends resume play on June 20 at home against Greenville.