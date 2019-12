Ben Johnson erupted for a game-high 36 points and with time expiring in overtime, Peyton Pelfrey hit a game-winner to send Lexington Catholic to the 67-65 win over Madisonville-North Hopkins.

With the win, the Knights (12-0) captured the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic. Lexington Catholic hit seven threes in Monday night's win and Jack Gohmann added 14 points.