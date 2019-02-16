LexCath holds off Wayne County 59-48

The last time Lexington Catholic entered the post-season with a sub .500 record was the 1982-83 season. The Knights (14-15) are in the same situation as 36 years ago moving closer to an even record after beating Wayne County 59-48 to close out the regular season.

Ben Johnson, who was 12-18 from the field, had 29 points as LexCath held off the Cardinals from the 12th region. Rodney Woods’ team got 16 points from Aubrey Weaver in the losing effort. Wayne County ends the regular season with a 22-7 record and will play the winner of Southwestern/McCreary Central in the 48th district tournament.

Lexington Catholic plays LCA in a win-or-go-home matchup in the 43rd district.

