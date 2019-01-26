LexCath rallies to clip Tates Creek 59-56

Lexington Catholic extended its winning streak over Tates Creek to 15 games in a row by rallying past the Commodores 59-56 at Nolan Barger Gymnasium.

Tates Creek, who was led by Isiah Hunt’s 17 points off the bench and 16 points from Deonte Edmonds, went on a 12-2 run to close out the 1st half to lead 34-25 at halftime. Edmonds’ putback basket to start the 3rd quarter extended the lead to eleven when the Knights started chipping away at the lead.

Catholic (12-11) got hot in the final 16 minutes shooting 64% as Ben Johnson scored 13 of his game-high 23 points in the second half. Brice Scott also with a big second half pumping in eleven of his 16 points as the Knights have now won four in a row.

