LexCath to ride the arm of Beau Allen in 2019

Year number one of the Nigel Smith administration saw LexCath go 8-4 and with 21 seniors coming back, Catholic likes their look so far.

"We did a good job over the past season prepping guys that are going to have to play more this season," says second year coach Nigel Smith. " So I feel like we're in really good shape going into the season with our guys that are coming back."

The main weapon in the arsenal is UK commit Beau Allen. The 6'2 QB passed for more than 37-hundred yards last season and 42 touchdowns. He's getting even better.

"I've had great coaches my whole time here at Lexington Catholic," says Allen. "I've really just had a lot of great help and great people around me to help me with all different types of aspects to be a good quarterback." Smith has seen Allen blossom at Catholic.

"But he's turning from a thrower into a quarterback and he is learning the offense. He is getting more in control and he is able to look at film and understand where the weed parts of the defense and not just try to make throws because he can physically make them."

Defensively there are some holes to fill. The Knights lost their top five tacklers from last year who racked up 387 take downs between them. Linebacker Pearce Hall still thinks LexCath won't miss a beat.

"Tackling is going to be much better," says Hall. "We are really excited about the tacklers we are bringing back and some of the guys coming up. Overall I think we are going to be really solid. Solid in terms of discipline and being consistent."

Last season the Knights played a rough schedule and it looks to be tougher this season.

"We've got CovCath, DeSales, LCA, Bourbon County, Anderson County, Boyle County, I mean there's not one the easy game. Douglass! There's not one easy game we can sleep on."