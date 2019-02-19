Lexington Catholic holds off Lafayette to advance to district title game

Despite 20 points from Lafayette's Macey Goff, Lexington Catholic beat the Generals 51-49 to advance to Friday's 43rd District title game.

The Knights will face the Lexington Christian/Dunbar winner Friday night at 6pm in the championship game.

Jay Ballard led the Knights with 13 points and Chloe Treece added 11 points. With the win, the Knights are set to play in the 11th Region tournament for the first time since 2015.

The Generals will miss the 11th Region tournament for the first time since 2012.