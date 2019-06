Jackson Lalonde needed two playoff holes on Friday to defeat Jenson Rogenes and win the 47th Southern Junior Championship at Idle Hour Country Club.

Lalonde, the LCA grad shot a final round of 68 to finish at even par for the three-day tournament. His three-day total was 210.

Lalonde becomes the first Kentucky native to win the Southern Junior Championship. Lalonde has signed to play golf at the University of Kentucky.