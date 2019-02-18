Lexington's Ochsenbein on watch list for nation's top relief pitcher

Eastern Kentucky University junior and Lexington native Aaron Ochsenbein is one of just 75 NCAA Division I baseball players across the country on the initial watch list for the 15th Annual National Collegiate Baseball Writer’s Association (NCBWA) Stopper of the Year Award.

The award will be given to the top relief pitcher in the country at the end of the 2019 season.

Ochsenbein, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound right-hander earned a spot on the Ohio Valley Conference All-Tournament Team last season. He made two appearances in Eastern’s five tournament games, throwing a total of six and two-thirds innings. Ochsenbein did not allow a run, gave up just three hits, walked two and struck out 12. He tied for the tournament lead in strikeouts and was one of only two pitchers to pitch six or more innings without allowing a run.

Overall, Ochsenbein made a team-high 25 appearances on the mound. He went 2-2 on the year with a 4.70 ERA and a team-best nine saves. Ochsenbein struck out a team-high 71 batters in 51 and two-thirds innings pitched.

Over the summer, Ochsenbein was third in the Cape Cod League in strikeouts per nine innings (10 or more innings pitched) and was fourth in total strikeouts.

The Colonels return to action on Wednesday at Louisville. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.