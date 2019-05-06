Like father, like son: Beau Allen commits to Kentucky

In front of hundreds of friends, teammates and the Allen family, Beau Allen elected to stay home in Lexington to play for Kentucky.

“I took my official visit to Kentucky last week and right around that time, I knew all I needed to know and this was the time to make it official," said Allen.

According to 24-7 sports, Beau Allen is the 21st-ranked pro-style quarterback in the country and he becomes the fourth member of Kentucky’s talented 2020 recruiting class.

“It is good to see the players in the state believe in the program," said the Lexington Catholic junior. "We fully believe in what Stoops is doing top to bottom and we are excited to play in front of the fans.”

You know who else is excited to see Beau play for Kentucky? His father, former Wildcat quarterback Bill Allen.

"Thrilled to death he wanted to stay home and his heart was telling him he bleeds blue," said Beau's father. "He wants to play for the University of Kentucky and that is a special time."

"It is special," said Beau. "It is special and cool and how my dad is like that and the tradition he has had in our family and the program."

Beau has one final season with Lexington Catholic and after graduation, he has the chance to be the quarterback of the future for his hometown team.

“I wanted to play for the people I want to play for and I am excited to play for the great fans of the Big Blue Nation. It is great and I am excited about it."

