Lincoln County lost to East Jessamine in overtime last Friday, but rebounded to beat West Jessamine 42-15. The Colts took the lead when Jackson Greene caught a twice deflected pass and returned it 61 yards to put West Jess on the board 7-0. From that point on, the Patriots took control winning 42-15 to improve to 2-1 on the season. West Jess falls to 0-3.