Lincoln Co. survived a five overtime thriller at the Boys’ 12th Region semifinals on Friday, taking down Wayne Co. 67-64.

Rodney Woods’ Cardinals had a chance to send the game into a sixth overtime, but a three-point attempt at the buzzer fell short.

The Patriots (22-12) advance to the championship game on Saturday, and will face Danville, 49-46 winners over Pulaski Co. on Friday.