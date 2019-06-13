Local golfers set to compete in Barbasol Championship

The Barbasol Championship returns to central Kentucky in July and on Thursday golfers with ties to area competing in this year’s event were announced.

Kentuckians Chip McDaniel, Cooper Musselman, Stephen Stallings, Jr., Hunter Steward and Josh Teater will be among the field playing at Champions at Keene Trace, July 18-21 in Nicholasville.

McDaniel, 23, is from Manchester. He won three events playing at UK and finished 2nd in the SEC Tournament in 2016. McDaniel was named All-American that season.

McDaniel qualified for this year’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Musselman, 24, is from Louisville. He played at UK, where he had two top-10 finishes and three top-20. Musselman currently is playing on the Web.com Tour.

Stallings, Jr. 24, played at St. Xavier in Louisville, where he won the 2011 KHSAA individual state championship. Stallings played at UK, where he holds the shot the second-lowest 18-hole score in school history (65).

Stewart played at Lexington Christian and later at Vandy, where he was the SEC Player of the Year. He was a member of the Walker Cup and was a first-team All-American. Stewart had a top-10 finish in the OHL Classic on the PGA Tour and spent the summer playing on the PGA Tour Canada.

Teater currently is a PGA Tour player. The Henry Clay and Morehead State grad has made 177 starts on the Tour with 11 top-10 finishes. Teater has more than $4.7 million in career earnings.