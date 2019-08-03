Local legends inducted into Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Henry Clay star Steve Miller, Scott County's Rick Jones, Harlan star Charles Thomas and Shelby County's Charles Hurt were all part of the 12-member class inducted into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday in Elizabethtown.

Including Miller, there are four Mr. Basketballs in the Class of 2019 and one Miss Basketball.

Here is the Class of 2019:

Scott Draud, Highlands guard (1983-86)

William Falls, Hopkinsville Attucks coach (1935-67)

Nell Fookes, Boone Co. coach (1985-2015)

Robin Harmon, Sheldon Clark guard (1974-78)

Charles Hurt, Shelby Co. forward (1976-79)

Rick Jones, Scott Co. guard (1996-99)

Steve Miller, Henry Clay forward (1981-84)

Sammy Moore, Central forward (1949-52)

Doug Schloemer, Holmes forward (1975-78)

Irene Moore Strong, Breathitt Co. guard (1975-78)

Charles Thomas, Harlan forward (1991-1995)

Curtis Turley, Henderson Co. coach (1976-2008)