Eastern Kentucky University and athletics director Steve Lochmueller are parting ways. The school said an official announcement will come on Monday.

Lochmuller was hired by EKU in March of 2015. The former UK basketball player was a successful businessman before accepting the job at EKU. Lochmueller succeeded Mark Sandy, who resigned to become the AD at Ball State.

WKYT has learned that Sandy will return to Richmond to serve as EKU’s interim athletics director.