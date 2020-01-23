Logan Stenberg set to play in Reese's Senior Bowl

University of Kentucky senior offensive guard Logan Stenberg is set to play in the 71st annual Reese’s Senior Bowl on the South team Saturday, Jan. 25 at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.

Stenberg, of Madison, Alabama, was the most experienced member of an offensive line that paved the way for the Cats to re-write the record over the past few seasons. The 6-foot-6, 327-pounder has been a road grader for the Cats, as UK set the school record in 2019 for total rushing yards (3,624), yards per rush (6.32) and rushing touchdowns (36). He helped quarterback Lynn Bowden take the Southeastern Conference’s rushing crown and lead the country in yards per carry (7.94). The Cats averaged 278.8 rushing yards per game for the season and an absurd 385.0 yards per game over the final six contests of the season.

For the 2019 season, Stenberg graded at 85 percent, led team with 95 knockdown blocks and 209 blocks at the point of attack. He did not allow a sack all season and allowed only one QB pressure.

Off the field, Stenberg graduated in May of 2019 with a degree in integrated strategic communication. He has been working on a second degree in communication with a business minor.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl invites the nation’s top senior collegiate football players and NFL draft prospects on teams representing the North and South. Only college seniors and fourth-year junior graduates are eligible for the game. Fourth-year junior graduates must have graduated by the December prior to the game to be eligible.

