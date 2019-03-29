Longtime assistant to replace Billy Hicks at Scott County High School

Longtime Scott County boys' basketball assistant Tim Glenn has been named the new head coach, replacing the legendary Billy Hicks, who retired this month.

Glenn played at Scott Co., then Asbury University, before joining Hicks’ staff, where he’s spent the past 17 years.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to be offered the opportunity to continue working with Scott County basketball in the role of head coach,” Glenn said in a news release. “I consider it a true blessing from the Lord to have been able to work with the game of basketball and coach in the Scott County system over the last 24 years.”

Hicks retired as the all-time high school wins leader in Kentucky history.

Glenn Wilson, an assistant coach for the Scott Co. girls’ basketball program, is the new girls’ coach at Great Crossing High School. Wilson has been an assistant for head coach Steve Helton since 1998.

Great Crossing will begin play in the fall of 2019.

