Longtime high school athletics administrator Steidel dies

Stan Steidel, who was one of the founders of the All ‘A’ state basketball tournament, died Monday at the age of 78. Steidel was a coach, athletics director, and nothing short of a giant in Kentucky High School sports.

Steidel was a fixture in Northern Kentucky spending more than 50 years in high school education and at the time of his passing the Athletic Director at Holmes High School.

Steidel always admitted maybe his greatest achievement for Kentucky high school athletics was the formation of the All ‘A’ basketball classic in 1980. It was started to give small schools a chance for a state title which might not otherwise happen against larger schools from Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green, and Northern Kentucky.

The tournament went statewide in 1990 and has since branched out to include baseball, softball, and volleyball.

