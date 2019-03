In Chris Mack's first season, Louisville is the No. 7 seed in the East Region and will face No. 10 Minnesota Thursday at 12:15 on WKYT.

The Cardinals will play in Des Moines, Iowa and the winner of that game will likely face No. 2 Michigan State on Saturday.

Minnesota is coached by Rick Pitino's son Richard. He also coached at Louisville from 2007-2009.

The No. 1 seed in the East Region is ACC Tournament champ Duke.