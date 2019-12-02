Louisville new No. 1 in AP Top 25, Kentucky jumps to No. 8

Kentucky head coach John Calipari, right, instructs Ashton Hagans, left, and Tyrese Maxey (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Lamar in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Louisville is the latest team to climb to No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll and Michigan has matched a record by debuting at No. 4.

The Cardinals received 48 of 65 first-place votes from a media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Kansas had three first-place votes and No. 5 Virginia had five.

Kentucky jumps up one spot to No. 8.

The Wolverines received nine first-place votes and matched Kansas in 1989 for the biggest jump from being unranked the previous week after winning the Battle 4 Atlantis title in the Bahamas.

Louisville moved up one to the top spot after previous No. 1 Duke lost to Stephen F. Austin. The Cardinals are the fourth different No. 1 in five weeks.

Maryland rose to No. 3.

 
