Loyalty is Love tops KBC, advances to Lexington Regional final

Former Marquette star Darius Johnson-Odom scored a team-high 20 points and Loyalty is Love beat Team KBC 91-80 Saturday afternoon to advance to Sunday's Lexington Regional Final of The Basketball Tournament.

DeMarcus Cousins is the General Manager of Loyalty is Love and former Kentucky Wildcat Daniel Orton scored five points in the win.

In a losing effort, the pride of Maysville, Kentucky Chris Lofton erupted for 32 points on 8-13 shooting from three.

Loyalty is Love will face the Fort Wayne Champs Sunday at 2 p.m.