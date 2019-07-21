Loyalty is Love wins TBT Lexington Regional

Former Baylor Bear Isaiah Austin scored a game-high 23 points and three of his teammates finished in double figures to lead Loyalty is Love to the Lexington Regional championship.

Loyalty is Love beat the Fort Wayne Champs 88-71 Sunday at Frederick Douglass High School and will now head to Chicago three wins away from $2 million dollars.

Their first game in the Windy City will take place on August 1.

Former Kentucky Wildcat DeMarcus Cousins is the General Manager of Loyalty is Love and Daniel Orton is on the squad as well.