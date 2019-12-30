Lucky Jackson scores, WKU beats WMU 23-20 in First Responder Bowl

Western Kentucky wide receiver Lucky Jackson (11) is tackled by Western Michigan cornerback Anton Curtis (3) after a reception during the first half of the NCAA First Responder Bowl college football game in Dallas, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
DALLAS (AP) -- Cory Munson's 52-yard field goal with no time remaining after a rules review gave Western Kentucky a 23-20 victory over Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas.

Munson was given the final play after a five-yard defensive substitution penalty against Western Michigan for having 12 players on the field. Munson had kicked two other field goals and missed one.

Former Lafayette star Lucky Jackson set a school record with 17 catches and finished with 148 yards and a touchdown.

His touchdown in the fourth quarter tied the game at 17. Western Kentucky ends the season with a 9-4 record.

 
