Lucky Jackson scores, WKU beats WMU 23-20 in First Responder Bowl

Cory Munson's 52-yard field goal with no time remaining after a rules review gave Western Kentucky a 23-20 victory over Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas.

Munson was given the final play after a five-yard defensive substitution penalty against Western Michigan for having 12 players on the field. Munson had kicked two other field goals and missed one.

Former Lafayette star Lucky Jackson set a school record with 17 catches and finished with 148 yards and a touchdown.

His touchdown in the fourth quarter tied the game at 17. Western Kentucky ends the season with a 9-4 record.