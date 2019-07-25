Lynn Bowden Jr. named to Paul Hornung Award watch list

Kentucky wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. has been named to the 2019 Paul Hornung Award Watch List. The award annually is given to college football’s most versatile player.

Bowden, from Youngstown, Ohio, is coming off a sensational 2018 season that saw him break the school record for most receptions (67) by a sophomore in school history, surpassing Derek Abney’s 66 from 2001. He led the Wildcats in catches, receiving yards (745) and touchdown receptions (five) and hauled in the most catches in a season since current NFL star Randall Cobb caught 84 passes in 2010.

Bowden enters 2019 needing just 45 receiving yards to become the 30th player in school history to reach 1,000 for their career. With 16 more receptions he would become the 17th UK player to have 100 career catches. He is also on the Biletnikoff Award Watch List for college football’s most outstanding receiver.