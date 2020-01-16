Lynn Bowden had to learn to be patient in early stages of UK career

Lynn Bowden Jr. is about to embark on his autograph tour across the state to meet the fans that supported him during his career at Kentucky.

Before all of that, he stopped by WKYT to talk about his phenomenal season. Bowden's career ended on an extreme high throwing the game-winning touchdown pass at the Belk Bowl.

However, there were plenty of lows early in his career and he told our Lee K. Howard how hard it was to be patient early on.

"You know I came in and I was a little anxious," said Bowden. "You know I wanted to play right away. So things weren't going my way so I would go tweet just to try to get the coach's attention. He sat me down, coach Stoops sat me down, and just taught me how to be patient, and over the three years that I've been here it's just helped me grow as a man and as a player and as a teammate to Kentucky."

As Kentucky's starting quarterback this season, Bowden finished as the SEC's leading rusher. If you would have told that to Lynn early in his career, he wouldn't have believed it.

"I never thought I would be the starting quarterback for the second half of the season and being the leading rusher, maybe a receiver, but not the leading rusher in the SEC, so it's a blessing."

The Lynn Bowden signing tour begins on January 17 at KSBar and Grille in Lexington. The rest of the dates are attached below and you can find more details at athessentials.com/bbn