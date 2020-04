Kentucky's Lynn Bowden Jr. was selected in the third round (No. 80 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday night.

Bowden showed his versatility last season, leading the Wildcats to a 6-2 record playing the quarterback position. The junior from Youngstown, Ohio led the SEC in rushing with 1,468 total yards.

He was the first Wildcat selected in this year's draft. Logan Stenberg is expected to be drafted next.