Maaliya Owens named Athlete of the Week

Three wins short of a state title, but a remarkable career nonetheless for Scott County's Maaliya Owens. Her senior class put the cards back among the state's elite and we will never forget her impact on the hardwood.

In last week's Sweet 16, Maaliya erupted for 30 points, including six threes in an opening round win over Knott County Central. She followed that with eleven points against Owensboro Catholic and despite the loss, she made her mark at Rupp Arena.

“We proved our point and showed who we are to the state,” said Maaliya. “We fought, clawed and tried but it wasn’t our day. It was a great season, I love these girls so much and it was great to go on this ride with my family.”

“These kids are our family,” said Scott County head coach Steve Helton. “When they hurt, I hurt. I don’t want out seniors to leave. It is not about wins or losses. We wanted to win this thing, but I hope we prepared them for life after basketball as well.”