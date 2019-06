Chris Lofton, Shelvin Mack and Darius Miller have been friends since their childhood and this weekend, they came together to lend their names to a high school summer tournament at the Kentucky Basketball Commission.

Three of the following scores were from matchups contested on Saturday in the varsity division.

Henry Clay 33 Paintsville 25

Tates Creek 88 Oneida Baptist 55

Bourbon County 64 Pulaski County 61

Play resumes on Sunday.