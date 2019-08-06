Madison Central loses 26 seniors, will rely on youth this season

Region champs. Two words Madison Central football had never heard before. Now, the big question is, can the Indians do it again? Central lost 26 seniors.

"You know I think growing into their new roles and understanding that it's their turn to do the work and that it's their responsibility to do the work is probably as much is anything going to determine how fast we can be a competitive football team," said head coach Mark Scenters.

Speed has rarely been an obstacle at Central, but this year those athletes are much younger.

"We've got a lot of guys on offense with me. Zach Holbrook, our quarterback, Canon Scenters, the coach's son, he's really young but he's really learning fast," said wide receiver William Jacobs. On defense, Daeshon Gowdey and Eddie Prewitt and all of those guys are going to make plays."

Canon Scenters will lead the offense for the Richmond Tribe and the guys he will hand off to will be in new roles.

"That's kind of how this program works," said running back Ashton Hulberg. "We've got a lot of older guys who work their way up and when they become seniors it's their time to shine.

