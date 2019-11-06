Madison Central's O'Shea siblings named Athletes of the Week

"I always try to get out in front at the start, and I can maintain my lead and keep pushing forward," said Madison Central cross country runner Ciara O'Shea.

That's exactly what Madison Central freshman Ciara O'Shea did over the weekend on her way to the Class 3A state cross country title.

"Once the race is over, you know that you worked hard, and you did the best you could," said O'Shea.

A dominating win at the Kentucky Horse Park marked her second-straight gold trophy at the state meet.

"I think last year it was a lot more of a surprise, and this year it was kind of more expected just coming in as a state champion already," said O'Shea.

As it turns out, running runs in the O'Shea family.

"I just like to get out front and stay out front, and kind of run my own race," said Conner O'Shea.

Big brother Conner was hoping to win his first state title in his final cross country season and hoping not to be outdone by his little sister.

"She had also won the race right before my race went," said Conner. "So, there was like extra pressure there, but I just stayed focused."

Just like his sister, Conner was able to pull away from the field and finish the race in first. With the win, the O'Shea's became the first siblings to win the cross country individual title in the same season in KHSAA history.

"It was really exciting," said Ciara. "I knew he had been working towards it all year, and so I was just really hoping for him."

"Well, it just kind of shows that all your hard work has paid off," added Conner. "It's something like you dream of at the beginning of the season, and to have it come true is like pretty special."

