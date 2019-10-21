Madison Lilley, Gabby Curry Win SEC Weekly Awards

Junior setter Madison Lilley was named the SEC Player of the Week and Setter of the Week, while her Kentucky teammate Gabby Curry was named the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Lilley paced UK's red-hot attack to a season-high .506 hitting percentage Sunday afternoon at Alabama. Lilley also had 43 assists in Kentucky's sweep of Knoxville on Wednesday night.

Curry had 17 digs in the win over the Lady Vols and 14 against the Crimson Tide. Curry has double-digit digs in every match but one this season.

Kentucky plays its final October home match Wednesday night at 8:00 against LSU.