Madison Southern looking to get back to its winning ways

Madison Southern did the unthinkable two years ago by advancing to the 5A state championship game. Last season the Eagles dropped to a head-scratching 2-9. What happened?

"We thought we were better than what we really were," said quarterback Tobias Storm. "So you see the result was it was two and nine. This year we are putting our head down, and we are working. We're not talking too much, and we've got one big goal, so we are working toward that right now."

Defensively, there is a new man in charge. William Blair, who loves to play chess, takes a complex strategic approach but has simplified things with these young Eagles.

"We dummied down the defense a lot, and we are playing much faster," said head coach Jon Clark. "We have always been very athletic which is showing up on the offensive side of the ball, but I think it's been a while since we've seen our speed show up on the defensive side of the ball. So everything is about simple and fast movements right now."

The Eagles have had speed at the skill positions in the past, but this year will move last year's QB Tobias Storm everywhere.

"Yeah, so we are going to move him around," said Clark. "I don't know if you remember Kordell Stewart? They called him 'Slash.' He (Storm) is our Slash. He is going to be tailback, quarterback, in the slot, returning kicks, he's too valuable to put in just one position right now right now. One of the things we've done offensively is tweaked our offense. We have a lot of skill guys who need to touch the rock."

"We've got a lot of skill guys that we've never really had before," said left tackle Dane Jackson. "We've got a lot of speed, but I think the overall strength is the offense of line. It's the most leadership we have on the team, but this year I think the skill position is taking a big step too."

