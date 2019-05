Madison Southern has already set a new school record for wins in a season and the Eagles added another 5-1 victory over Western Hills Monday to advance to the 11th Region semifinals.

The Lady Eagles (26-8) will face defending state champion Scott County on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. at Tates Creek High School.

At the plate, Samantha Cornelison finished 4-4 at the plate, scored two runs and had two RBI.