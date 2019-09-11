Madison Southern's Tobias Storm named Athlete of the Week

Madison Southern stormed out to its first win of the season on Friday night. The 34-25 win over Madison Central marked the first win against the Eagles rival in five years.

"It meant a lot to us," said quarterback Tobias Storm. "We haven't beat them since we've been here, but we were also 0-2, so we were just trying to get our first win, and we took it a lot more serious last week. We plan on getting on a winning role from now on."

A big part of Southern's offense runs through quarterback Tobias Storm, who passed for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Both times connecting with his favorite target, Walt Smith.

"Walt is my guy," said Storm. "He's always running good routes, and he gets open really good, and I trust that if I throw it up there, he's going to get it every time. So I kind of lean on him in the passing game."

In that same game, Storm rushed for 146 yards and two more scores.

"Last week we started doing our counters and our reads again, and I had a good time running the ball last week," said Storm. "I like to read people and do option stuff and things like that."

Storm is the definition of a dual-threat quarterback. He practiced most of the offseason as a running back and wide receiver before moving to QB.

"I was prepared to play any position this year," said Storm. "I just want to do whatever the team needs me to do."