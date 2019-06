Clay County scored in the first inning, but Male evened the score in the fourth and scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth to win it 2-1 to advance to Saturday night's state championship game.

The Bulldogs are the third-ranked team in the country and will face Warren East in the title game. The Lady Raiders beat Central Hardin 4-1 in the second semifinal.

The championship game begins at 6:00 p.m. at John Cropp Stadium.