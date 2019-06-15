Male tops Warren East 6-1 to win state softball championship

Male flexed its muscle Saturday night and beat Warren East 6-1 to finish as Kentucky's second undefeated state champion with a 39-0 record.

Kelsie Houchens dazzled in the circle for the Bulldogs, allowing only one run on five hits in a complete-game effort. She also struck out nine batters.

Neither team scored in the first four innings and after Warren East took a 1-0 lead in the fifth, Male scored two in the fifth and four in the sixth to run away with the title.

Jaelyn Sanders finished with 4 RBI for Male.