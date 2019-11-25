Mariners sign Evan White to six-year Major League contract

Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto announced today that the Mariners have signed first baseman Evan White to a six-year Major League contract.

White is signed through 2025 with club options in 2026, 2027 and 2028. He was originally selected by the Mariners with the 17th overall pick in the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Kentucky.

Over the course of three seasons with the Wildcats, he hit .356 (233x655) with 119 runs, 51 doubles, 5 triples, 17 home runs, 109 RBI, a .414 on-base percentage and a .527 slugging mark in 159 games. In 2016, he earned a Rawlings Gold Glove (1B), 2nd-Team All-SEC (1B), All-SEC Defensive Team (1B), SEC Academic Honor Roll, and was named SEC Player of the Week Twice (3/7/16 and 3/28/16). In 2015, he was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team, All-SEC Defensive Team and the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.