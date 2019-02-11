Mark Elder discusses EKU's talented 2019 recruiting class

EKU's 2019 football recruiting class grew by six last Wednesday, bringing the total to 23 incoming players next season and Mark Elder met with the media Monday to discuss his new class.

The six new signees are:

Tex Bailey – OL, 6-4, 305, Fr., Madison, Ala. (Madison Academy)

HIGH SCHOOL

Earned all-region honors while helping Madison Academy to a 10-2 record and a region championship as a senior in 2018 … also picked up all-region recognition as a junior in 2017 … helped the Mustangs to a 12-3 record and a state runner-up finish as a sophomore in 2016.

Garrett Dennis – ATH, 5-11, 185, Fr., Louisville, Ky. (Male HS)

HIGH SCHOOL

Earned first team all-state honors from the Associated Press and picked second team all-state by the Courier-Journal as a senior in 2018 … finalist for the Associated Press 2018 Mr. Football Award … Lexington Herald-Leader 2018 Class of the Commonwealth … earned MVP honors after leading Male to a 37-20 victory in the class 6A state championship game over Scott County … Kentucky high school player of the year … led the Bulldogs to a 14-1 record as a senior … completed 67 percent of his passes while throwing for 2,491 yards and 34 touchdowns … rushed for 1,121 yards and scored 17 touchdowns on the ground … only Male High School quarterback to score 19 touchdowns in the playoffs.

Earnest Files – OL, 6-4, 338, Fr., Birmingham, Ala. (Pinson Valley HS)

HIGH SCHOOL

Helped Pinson Valley to a 13-1 record and a state championship as a senior.

Garrett Jennings – OL, 6-7, 310, Fr., Elizabethton City, Tenn. (Elizabethton HS)

HIGH SCHOOL

Led the Cyclones to four straight conference championships … helped Elizabethton High School to a 40-9 record over his final four seasons.

Isaiah Velez – QB, 6-3, 180, Fr., North Miami, Fla. (Miami Northwestern Senior High)

HIGH SCHOOL

Helped Miami Northwestern to a 10-5 record and a class 6A state championship while throwing for 2,700 yards and 28 touchdowns as a senior in 2018 … completed 69 percent of his passes … earned All-Dade County honors as a junior and a senior … threw for 1,700 yards and 25 touchdowns while completing 65 percent of his passes in 2017 … received a three-star rating from 247Sports … MVP at the LSU and University of Tennessee football camps.

Howard Watkins Jr. – OL, 6-4, 285, Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio (Garden City CC)

AS A SOPHOMORE IN 2018 AT GARDEN CITY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Earned NJCAA third team All-America honors and first team all-KJCAA recognition as a sophomore … helped Garden City to a 10-1 record and a KJCAA championship.

AS A FRESHMAN IN 2017 AT GARDEN CITY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Helped Garden City win eight games as a freshman in 2017.

HIGH SCHOOL

Three-star offensive lineman as a senior at Colerain High School … ranked No. 22 offensive guard in the nation by Rivals, No. 66 by 247Sports and No. 75 by Scout … ranked No. 27 recruit in Ohio by Rivals and No. 50 by 247Sports … three-year letter winner at Colerain … 2015 All-GMC first team.