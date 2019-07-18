Mark Stoops gets 'Florida question' again at SEC media days

One of the perks of finally ending Kentucky's 31-game losing streak against Florida last year is that coach Mark Stoops didn't have to answer any more questions about it on Thursday at SEC media days.

At least Stoops thought he was done with it.

The coach drew some laughs after he groaned and said, "Oh, come on now," when asked if the Wildcats were ready to start a winning streak against Florida.

Stoops said with a grin, "I'm just going to avoid that question."

Kentucky won 10 games last year for the first time in 41 years, but must replace several stars from that team, including running back Benny Snell and linebacker Josh Allen. The Wildcats are part of increasingly competitive Eastern Division. Georgia and Florida are expected to finish near the top but just about everyone in the division has high expectations.

Stoops says "it's no surprise that the East is improving. But we all know so is the West. So you're just trying to constantly do your part. I can't be affected what's going on with the rest of the league, you know. We've really got to focus on Kentucky."