Mark Stoops says first scrimmage 'was just okay'

Practice No. 8 comes with the first scrimmage of fall camp for the Kentucky football team.

Saturday was a chance to gauge the team's progress because 21 days from now, the Wildcats open their season on August 31 against Toledo.

After watching his guys go 11 vs. 11, Mark Stoops said his guys took care of the football, but were a little sloppy with penalties and getting behind the chains. He added that he was disappointed with the defense, but that there is plenty of time to fix those issues.

"The scrimmage was just okay," said Stoops. "We have a lot of work to do. Really pleased with the offense. Offensively, we played and did some good things, but the strength of our team needs to be the strength. Today, I didn't feel like we were up to the challenge defensively and that's disappointing."

"It was a good start," said Kentucky center Drake Jackson. "Lot of competition out there, guys were playing hard. Offensively we did a lot of good things but as Coach Gran has been stressing to us all camp, we got to go from good to great, so it's a consistency thing."