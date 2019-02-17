Martens sparks No. 21 UK past James Madison 6-1

Alex Martens recorded her first 5-RBI game as a Wildcat and No. 21 Kentucky beat No. 23 James Madison Sunday to cap a 4-2 weekend at the ESPN Elite Invitational down in Florida.

Autumn Humes pitched a shutout in the circle and Kentucky (6-5) is over .500 for the first time this season.

In Sunday's win over the Dukes, Jenny Schaper added a solo blast as part of UK's three-run seventh inning.

Kentucky will continue with its non-conference road trip on Thursday, as UK competes in the 2019 Mary Nutter Classic. The Wildcats will play No. 1 UCLA, No. 3 Washington, California, North Carolina and Bethune-Cookman.