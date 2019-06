On the third playoff hole at Kearney Hill, Matt Epperson buried a pretty putt to clinch his second Lexington Men's City Championship.

Epperson beat out Kevin Lawson on the 18th green to win the title.

Alex Misback finished in third and there was a tie for fourth at -1 between Matt Mahle and Tony Wise. Mahle had the lone round of 68 on Saturday and Wise had the low round on Sunday with another 68.