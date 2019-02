WKYT has confirmed through a UK source that Matt House plans to stay at Kentucky as defensive coordinator.

Friday morning, ESPN's Field Yates reported that the Kansas City Chiefs were expected to hire House as the team's linebackers coach and WKYT confirmed that House traveled to Kansas City to meet with team officials, but Saturday night, it was confirmed that he will be staying in Lexington.

Kentucky had one of the top defenses in the country in 2018.