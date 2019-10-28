Matthew Mitchell and wife Jenna donating $1 million to Town Branch Park

UK women's basketball coach Matthew Mitchell and his wife Jenna are donating $1 million to Town Branch Park. The park made the announcement Monday morning.

"Jenna and I feel extremely blessed to call Lexington home,” Mitchell said. “We have received so much love and support from virtually every segment of the community, and this is an opportunity for us to give back in a meaningful way. Town Branch Park will be a place for people of all ages, backgrounds and experiences to gather together and interact in a beautiful and dynamic space. That is a vision of Lexington we are proud to get behind.”

To honor this gift, the Park will name the hardscape plaza near the park entrance after the Mitchells. The Plaza will serve all members of the community with hundreds of free activities and classes. It will be a key location in the park for the many programs planned for people of different ages and a wide variety of interests.

“We are deeply grateful to the Mitchells, whose spirit of generosity and underlying love for Lexington are embodied in this gift,” said Allison Lankford, executive director of Town Branch Park. “This is another giant step forward in creating a world-class park in the heart of downtown, and we are fortunate that Matthew and Jenna have chosen to support this community in such a meaningful, impactful and lasting way.”

With this donation, the park has now raised $10.6 million of its $31 million private fund-raising goal to create more than 9 acres of signature downtown park. It also will become the trailhead -- connecting 22-miles of biking/walking trails leading from downtown to Lexington’s iconic rural landscape.

Town Branch Park, led by civic leaders and philanthropists, is working to transform acres of parking in the Manchester Parking Lot behind Rupp Arena into an inviting, dynamic, fun, and uncommonly beautiful green space that will reflect the culture and spirit of Lexington. The Park will be funded, programmed and maintained through private donations and grants.

