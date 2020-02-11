Mavericks sign Kidd-Gilchrist after buyout with Hornets

The Dallas Mavericks have added veteran Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to their young core as the club closes in on the playoffs for the first time in four years.

Kidd-Gilchrist joins Dallas after taking a buyout in Charlotte. The 26-year-old was the No. 2 pick in the 2012 draft behind former Kentucky teammate Anthony Davis.

The Mavericks have waived Ryan Broekhoff to make room for Kidd-Gilchrist. The eighth-year pro gives Dallas the size and experience to help defensively against elite forwards in the rugged Western Conference.

Offense could be an issue for Kidd-Gilchrist, a 28% career shooter on 3-pointers.